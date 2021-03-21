Zero Perfect NCAA Tournament Brackets Remain
(KFOR News – Mar. 21) — After only two days of March Madness, not a single perfect bracket remains among the popular online sites.
According to the NCAA, who tracked perfect brackets on ESPN, CBS, Yahoo, Sports Illustrated, there are zero remaining brackets without a mistake. Entering Saturday, there were 121 perfect brackets between those sites, but the last three perfect brackets was busted after 10-seed Maryland upset 7-seed UConn on Saturday afternoon.
To date, we have never had a verified perfect bracket. In 2019, Gregg Nigl came the closest anyone has ever been to a perfect bracket, correctly predicting the first 49 games of the tournament and remaining perfect into the third round of the tournament. His bracket was busted when Purdue defeated Tennessee in the second game of the Sweet 16.
The odds of correctly predicting an entire bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (9.2 quintillion).