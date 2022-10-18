WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska and Creighton Are Preseason Ranked

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 18)–Preseason rankings from the Associated Press’ Top 25 women’s basketball poll were released on Tuesday, with both Nebraska and Creighton being rated.

The Huskers are No. 22 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. It is Nebraska’s first Preseason AP Top 25 ranking since 2014.

The Huskers are coming off a 24-9 campaign when they finished No. 23 in the NET rankings after earning a trip to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. NU, which was a No. 8 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, returned five starters from last year’s unit before graduate guard Sam Haiby suffered a season-ending knee injury in September.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays are ranked just ahead of the Big Red at No. 21. It’s the first time Creighton has been ranked in the preseason women’s basketball rankings.



The 21st ranking ties the highest Creighton has been ranked, equaling the ranking achieved on March 15, 1992.