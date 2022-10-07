Week 7 High School Football Scoreboard
Thursday Games
Lincoln East 28, Lincoln High 7
North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 7
Gretna 41, Papillion-LaVista South 27
Omaha South 57, Omaha Northwest 22
Papillion-LaVista 39, Omaha Central 14
Beatrice 42, Crete 14
Millard South 49, Columbus 7
Omaha Roncalli 45, Fort Calhoun 21
Friday Games
Norfolk at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southeast at Millard West
Lincoln Southwest at South Sioux City
Waverly at Lincoln Pius X
Omaha Gross at Norris
Falls City at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran at Malcolm
Raymond Central at Nebraska City
Parkview Christian at Meridian
Bellevue East at Bellevue West
Elkhorn South at Grand Island
Millard North at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Benson at Omaha Burke
Fremont at Omaha North
Kearney at Omaha Westside
Milford at Tri County
Pawnee City at Sterling
Elkhorn North at Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Conestoga at Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Ralston at Omaha Skutt
Platteview at Omaha Concordia
Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial
Omaha Westview at Bennington
Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town
Elkhorn at Blair
Syracuse at Auburn
Schuyler at Arlington
Douglas County West at Columbus Lakeview
Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock
Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart
EMF at Johnson County Central
Wahoo Neumann at Louisville
Omaha Christian Academy at Mead
York at Seward
Freeman at Thayer Central