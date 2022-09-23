Week 5 High School Football Scoreboard

Thursday Games

Lincoln Southeast 56, Millard North 35

Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha North 40, Omaha Central 0

Elkhorn North 49, Omaha Westview 6

Friday Games

Millard South at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln East at Columbus

Lincoln Pius X at Crete

York at Waverly

Tri County at Malcolm

Auburn at Raymond Central

Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian

Wilber-Clatonia at Lincoln Lutheran

Parkview Christian at Sterling

Gretna at Bellevue East

Omaha South at Bellevue West

Papillion-LaVista at Omaha Benson

Fremont at Grand Island

North Platte at Kearney

South Sioux City at Millard West

Creighton Prep at Omaha Burke

Norfolk at Omaha Westside

Omaha Northwest at Elkhorn South

Elkhorn at Bennington

Boys Town at Omaha Roncalli

Ralston at Omaha Gross

Wahoo at Columbus Lakeview

Plattsmouth at Beatrice

Omaha Concordia at Ashland-Greenwood

David City Aquinas at Louisville

Falls City Sacred Heart at BDS

Schuyler at Douglas County West

Fairbury at Fillmore Central

Hastings at Lexington

HTRS at Diller-Odell

Palmyra at EMF

Johnson-Brock at Nebraska City Lourdes

Syracuse at Falls City

Centennial at Milford

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

Dorchester at Meridian

Blair at Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Fort Calhoun at Platteview

Thayer Central at Southern

Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water

Wahoo Neumann at Yutan

Gering at Seward

Grand Island Northwest at Scottsbluff

Lewiston at Pawnee City