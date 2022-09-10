Week 3 High School Football Scores
Thursday Games
Kearney 34, Lincoln North Star 7
Elkhorn South 41, Papillion-LaVista South 7
Omaha Gross 21, Elkhorn 14
Omaha North 48, Columbus 13
Friday Games
Lincoln Southwest 31, Lincoln East 17
Lincoln High 43, Omaha Central 7
Fremont 25, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln Southeast 28, Papillion-LaVista 14
Lincoln Pius X 9, Hastings 7
Waverly 23, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0
Norris 21, Lexington 14
Plattsmouth 78, Lincoln Northwest 7
Lincoln Christian 39, Fremont Bergan 20
Malcolm 22, Oakland-Craig 20, OT
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20, Parkview Christian 16
Omaha Bryan at Bellevue East
Omaha Westside 56, Bellevue West 35
Grand Island 20, Norfolk 16
Millard North 20, Millard South 14
Millard West 42, Omaha Burke 0
Gretna 16, Creighton Prep 13
Seward 24, Grand Island Northwest 22
Bennington 33, York 10
Freeman 49, Conestoga 34
Aurora 33, Ashland-Greenwood 14
Platteview 48, Nebraska City 13
Johnson-Brock 54, Mead 6
Sterling at Hampton