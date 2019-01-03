Wednesday Prep Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Heartland Athletic Conference

Semifinal

Kearney 75, Lincoln East 73

Lincoln Pius X 75, Lincoln High 64

Metro Holiday Tournament

Quarterfinal

Bellevue West 86, Omaha Bryan 78

Omaha Central 99, Millard North 70

Omaha Creighton Prep 75, Omaha South 68

Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha Burke 61

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Heartland Athletic Conference

Semifinal

Fremont 51, Lincoln Pius X 46

Lincoln Southwest 44, Kearney 37

Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinal

Millard South 61, Omaha Marian 50

Millard West 67, Millard North 64, OT

Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Benson 51

Papillion-LaVista 81, Omaha Northwest 67

