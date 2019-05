Wednesday Baseball/District Soccer Scoreboard

Baseball

Bellevue East 5, Lincoln North Star 4

Lincoln Northeast 4, Omaha Northwest 2

Elkhorn South 1, Millard West 0

Kearney 12, Twin River 2

Omaha Burke 14, Omaha North 4

Omaha Gross 11, Omaha Bryan 4

Boys Soccer

A-4 Final

Creighton Prep 3, Omaha Central 2, SO

A-5 Final

Lincoln Southwest 4, Grand Island 0

A-6 Final

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Southeast 0

B-1 Subdistrict Final

Omaha Gross 3, Nebraska City 0

B-4 Subdistrict Final

Lincoln Pius X 2, Norris 1

Girls Soccer

A-1 Final

Omaha Marian 1, Millard South 0

A-2 Final

Millard West 7, Lincoln Pius X 0

B-1 Subdistrict Final

Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha Duchesne 0

B-8 Subdistrict Final

North Platte 3, Lexington 0

