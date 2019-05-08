Waverly, Norris Make State Baseball Tournament Field

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 7)–The Nebraska School Activities Association Tuesday released the final pairings for the 2019 State High School Baseball Tournament.

While the Class A tournament will be played in Lincoln at Sherman Field and Haymarket Park, no Lincoln teams qualified.  The only two Lincoln area teams to qualify in the Class B tournament to be played at Werner Park in Papillion are Waverly and Norris.

The top-seed Vikings will open up play Saturday at 10am at Werner Park against Elkhorn Mt. Michael, who beat Waverly on Monday 4-3 for the B-1 district championship.  The Vikings reached state, via a wild-card berth.

The Titans, who has finished Class B runner-up the past two seasons, received the other wild-card bid after Omaha Concordia beat them in the B-3 District championship on Tuesday by the final of 6-5.  Norris will play Elkhorn in the 4pm game at Werner.

Click the link below to see the Class A and Class B tournament brackets.

NSAA State Baseball Tournament Pairings

