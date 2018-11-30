Video catches marathon runners cutting through the course.

(Willy J, @Willyjwilson) I don’t exactly know why, but when I first saw this video, I couldn’t stop laughing. This is a video showing more than 200 runners in a China marathon cutting through the middle of the race course which is clearly against the rules. It’s funny because as soon as you see one person pop out of the trees, hundreds more start sprinting out. It’s looks like the hundreds of people got captured by a creepy old man in the woods, and finally escaped.

Yes, watching people blatantly cheat in a marathon is super funny and embarrassing, but let’s not forget that it’s a shitty thing to do.

We can’t act like we haven’t seen something like this before…

Let’s go back a year ago, when a women who placed 2nd in a Fort Lauderdale marathon was caught cheating after riding a bike for 1.5 miles to throw off her GPS tracker…

Or what about Rosie Ruiz, the girl in 1980 who won the Boston Marathon but had her medal revoked after she thought it was a good idea to just walk onto the course and start a mile from the finish line…

But in all seriousness, if I was participating in that China marathon and I saw everyone cutting it short, I would’ve been right there behind them. I think that’s what happened, one person saw someone take a hard right and decided to follow them. You know damn well they used the excuse, “Well everyone was doing it.”

(Time.com) (Deadspin)