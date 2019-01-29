University Leaders Issue Statement Of Support For AD Moos After Online Rumors

After internet speculation and unsubstantiated online rumors, University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green issued a statement Tuesday morning saying, “In his first 15 months, Bill has done a great job guiding our Athletic Department. He has our full support, and we look forward to his continued strong leadership.”

Rumors started multiplying Monday into Tuesday regarding the future status of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos. He had not been at some recent athletic events, causing speculation of his status with the university.

