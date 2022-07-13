Union Bank, Judds Brothers Are Top Seeds In Area Legion Baseball Tournaments
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–Union Bank and Trust of Lincoln Pius X and Judds Brothers Construction of Lincoln Northeast have received top seeds and first round byes in their respective Area Legion Baseball Tournaments.
UBT is the No. 1 seed in the Area 5 double-elimination bracket with games getting underway Thursday at Den Hartog Field. In the first game at 5pm, it will be Sampson Construction of Lincoln High to face Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest and in the game to follow, it’s Carpetland of Lincoln East against JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast. The winner of the Sampson/Pinnacle Bank game will play UBT Saturday at 8pm.
Click the link to see the Area 5 pairings: Area 5 Legion Baseball Tournament.
Meanwhile, Judds is the top-seed in the Area 6 double-elimination bracket with games being played at South Sioux City and await the winner of Friday’s 8pm game between South Sioux City and Columbus. The other first round game at 5pm Friday features Anderson Ford of Lincoln North Star against Fremont.
Judds Brothers has automatically qualified for the Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament, since they were selected to be the host team for the state tournament location at Lincoln’s Den Hartog Field.
Click the link to see the Area 6 pairings: Area 6 Legion Baseball Tournament.