Two Huskers Selected as NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Winners
Lincoln, NE (May 7, 2021) – Husker student-athletes Evan Hymanson (Men’s Gymnastics) and Abigail Knapton (Swimming & Diving) were honored Friday as winners of NCAA postgraduate scholarships for the 2020-21 winter season.
Both Hymanson and Knapton will receive a $10,000 scholarship, as two of the 42 athletes (21 male, 21 female) across 17 total sports to capture the prestigious national honors. The NCAA awards up to 126 postgraduate scholarships to student-athletes who excel academically and athletically and who are at least in their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition.
Hymanson has been a standout performer for the Husker men’s gymnastics program over the last four seasons. He captained the Huskers to a fourth-place finish at the 2021 NCAA Championships, the third time NU reached the NCAA Team Finals during his career. In the classroom, he is four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Hymanson was a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-District selection in 2020 and has been on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll nine times. He majors in mechanical engineering and will graduate this weekend.
Knapton earned first-team All-America honors on both the platform and the 3-meter dives in 2021, becoming the first diver in school history to earn multiple first-team certificates in the same season. She was named the 2021 Big Ten Diver of the Meet at the conference championships, winning both the platform and one-meter dives, while adding a runner-up finish in the three-meter event. She is a six-time All-American, including a four-time All-American in platform diving, becoming the only Husker swimmer or diver to be a four-time first-team All-American in the same event. In the classroom, she is a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and nine-time member of the NU Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. A three-time CSCAA Scholar All-American, Knapton will graduate with a psychology degree on Saturday.
Lincoln Teens Robbed After Arranging Sale Through Social Media