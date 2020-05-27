Two Huskers Earn Outstanding Sportsmanship Awards
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 27)– Sierra Hassel of the Nebraska women’s gymnastics team and David Jensen of the Husker wrestling team were honored as Nebraska’s Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners by the Big Ten on Wednesday, as the conference announced its 28 honorees. These standouts were chosen from a group of more than 350 students honored throughout the academic year for displaying positive sportsmanship.
One member of each varsity sports team on every campus was chosen by his or her institution as a Sportsmanship Award honoree, and two Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners were then selected from each institution. All of the Sportsmanship Award winners have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. In addition, these honorees must be in good academic standing and must have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
Hassel, a senior from Johnston, Iowa, finished her collegiate career at Nebraska as one of the women’s gymnastics program’s most consistent competitors. She was a two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and was named the Nebraska Female Student-Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 academic year. Hassel was also outstanding in the classroom and in the community as she was named an Academic All-Big Ten honoree three times, was a recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor in 2020 and received the Nebraska Heart & Soul Award in 2020. She graduated in May of 2020 with a degree in Accounting and Management.
Jensen, a senior from Mobridge, S.D., finished his final season in a Husker singlet with a 17-6 regular season record and qualified for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Like Hassel, Jensen was presented the Heart & Soul Award in April and was also among four finalists for Student-Athlete of the Year. A four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and two-time NCAA Qualifier, Jensen graduated in May of 2020 with a degree in Nutrition Science and will attend medical school at the University of South Dakota beginning in the fall.
Both Hassel and Jensen are members of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award recipients. Additionally, they have been named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll a combined 15 times.