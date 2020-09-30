      Weather Alert

Tuesday’s Softball Scoreboard

Sep 30, 2020 @ 7:36am

Lincoln Southwest 12-2, Fremont 2-0

Lincoln North Star 5-3, Lincoln Southeast 1-5

Grand Island 14-17, Lincoln High 4-7

Norris 12, Fairbury 2

Beatrice 9, Waverly 8

Waverly 11, Platteview 8

Freeman 12, Raymond Central 1

Arlington 5, Wahoo 4

Beatrice 12, Platteview 4

Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 0

Crete 9, Omaha Gross 1

Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn 3

Fillmore Central/EM 15, Milford 6