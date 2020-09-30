Tuesday’s Softball Scoreboard

Lincoln Southwest 12-2, Fremont 2-0
Lincoln North Star 5-3, Lincoln Southeast 1-5
Grand Island 14-17, Lincoln High 4-7
Norris 12, Fairbury 2
Beatrice 9, Waverly 8
Waverly 11, Platteview 8
Freeman 12, Raymond Central 1
Arlington 5, Wahoo 4
Beatrice 12, Platteview 4
Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 0
Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn 3
Fillmore Central/EM 15, Milford 6
Kearney 10-7, Hastings 5-15
Millard North 24, Bellevue West 10
Nebraska City 6, Syracuse 5
Norfolk 8-11, Columbus 0-1
Omaha Skutt 8, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0
Papillion-La Vista South 3, Gretna 2
Papillion-La Vista South 11, Omaha Mercy 3
Seward 12, Schuyler 0