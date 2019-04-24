Tuesday’s Prep Baseball Scoreboard

Fremont Bergan 13, Lincoln Northeast 4

Columbus 4, Lincoln Southeast 2

Elkhorn South 14, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln East 11, Omaha Bryan 1

Platteview 12, Lincoln High 2

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 12, Bennington 6

Waverly 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Norris 14, Plattsmouth 4

Omaha Concordia 8, Omaha Roncalli 4

Creighton Prep 4, Millard North 1

Elkhorn 4, Omaha Gross 0

Grand Island 10, Hastings 4

Gretna 4, Blair 3

Kearney 2, Bellevue East 1

Millard South 13, Omaha North 1

Millard West 2, Omaha Northwest 0

Nebraska City 4, Crete 1

Omaha Burke 10, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Gross 11, Mount Michael 5

Omaha Northwest 2 Auburn 1

Papillion-La Vista 8, Omaha Westside 4

