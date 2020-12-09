      Weather Alert

Tuesday Night Boys and Girls Basketball Scores

Dec 9, 2020 @ 12:09am

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian 75, Seward 39

Conestoga 37, Malcolm 28

Elkhorn 57, Platteview 55

Elkhorn Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 34

Elkhorn North 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 43

Exeter/Milligan 42, East Butler 40

Johnson County Central 41, Southern 36

Johnson-Brock 57, Palmyra 54

Mead 69, Cornerstone Christian 34

Minden 51, Lexington 47

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Whiting, Iowa 12

Omaha Concordia 70, Fort Calhoun 54

Ralston 53, Nebraska City 41

Schuyler 64, David City 33

Sterling 54, Friend 27

Yutan 51, Arlington 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cedar Bluffs vs. College View Academy, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47

Malcolm 37, Conestoga 28

Archbishop Bergan 57, Omaha Roncalli 39

Arlington 24, Yutan 17

David City 60, Schuyler 8

Elkhorn North 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36

Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 40

Exeter/Milligan 42, East Butler 40

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 46

Fort Calhoun 31, Omaha Concordia 14

Johnson-Brock 61, Palmyra 44

McCool Junction 58, Giltner 13

Mead 44, Cornerstone Christian 23

Nebraska City 52, Ralston 32

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Mercy 25

Southern 60, Johnson County Central 28

Sterling 54, Friend 27

Thayer Central 40, Diller-Odell 27

Wahoo 50, Ashland-Greenwood 33

Whiting, Iowa 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42