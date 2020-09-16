      Weather Alert

Tuesday High School Volleyball Scores

Sep 16, 2020 @ 7:00am

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11

Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Malcolm def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10

Norris def. Waverly, 29-27, 15-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23

East Butler Triangular

Raymond Central def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-11

Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-9

 