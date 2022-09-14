Tuesday High School Volleyball Scoreboard
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 19-25, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-9
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 25-22, 8-25, 26-28, 15-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
Lincoln Christian def. Bishop Neumann, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20
Norris def. Waverly, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-22, 25-15, 25-10
Millard North def. Westview, 25-13, 25-5, 25-6
Millard West def. Omaha Central, 25-6, 25-9, 25-9
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-7, 25-13
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-3, 25-6, 25-2
David City Triangular
David City def. Milford, 25-16, 25-21
Malcolm def. David City, 20-25, 25-10, 25-11
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-18, 25-11
Yutan Triangular
East Butler def. Raymond Central, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-13
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 25-20