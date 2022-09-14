ESPN Lincoln ESPN 1480 Logo

Tuesday High School Volleyball Scoreboard

September 14, 2022 7:06AM CDT
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11

Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 19-25, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-9

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 25-22, 8-25, 26-28, 15-13

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14

Lincoln Christian def. Bishop Neumann, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21

Fremont def. Lincoln High, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20

Norris def. Waverly, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

Mead def. College View Academy, 25-22, 25-15, 25-10

Millard North def. Westview, 25-13, 25-5, 25-6

Millard West def. Omaha Central, 25-6, 25-9, 25-9

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-7, 25-13

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-3, 25-6, 25-2

 

David City Triangular

David City def. Milford, 25-16, 25-21

Malcolm def. David City, 20-25, 25-10, 25-11

Malcolm def. Milford, 25-18, 25-11

Yutan Triangular

East Butler def. Raymond Central, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-13

Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 25-20

 

 

