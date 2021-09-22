Tuesday High School Volleyball Results
Lincoln High def. Kearney, 14-25, 26-24, 25-19, 32-30
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23
Fremont def. Lincoln East, 25-17, 18-25, 16-25, 25-13, 16-14
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, 25-19, 29-27, 25-23
Raymond Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Bishop Neumann Triangular
Bishop Neumann def. Archbishop Bergan, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-12
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21
Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular
Diller-Odell def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Diller-Odell def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23
Malcolm Triangular
Malcolm def. Conestoga
Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-3, 25-5
Syracuse def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-23