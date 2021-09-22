      Weather Alert

Tuesday High School Volleyball Results

Sep 22, 2021 @ 7:44am

Lincoln High def. Kearney, 14-25, 26-24, 25-19, 32-30

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23

Fremont def. Lincoln East, 25-17, 18-25, 16-25, 25-13, 16-14

Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, 25-19, 29-27, 25-23

Raymond Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

 

Bishop Neumann Triangular

Bishop Neumann def. Archbishop Bergan, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22

Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-12

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21

 

Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular

Diller-Odell def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Diller-Odell def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23

 

Malcolm Triangular

Malcolm def. Conestoga

Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-3, 25-5

Syracuse def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-23

 

 

 

