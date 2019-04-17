Tuesday High School Baseball/Soccer Scores

Baseball

Lincoln Pius X 8, Grand Island 3
Lincoln Northeast 4, Norfolk 3-Game 1
Norfolk 8, Lincoln Northeast 6-Game 2
Millard South 11, Lincoln Southeast 0, 5 innings
Omaha North 10, Lincoln High 2
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4, Platte Valley 1
Omaha Westside 6, Norris 3
Waverly 11, Plattsmouth 1
Beatrice 7, Branched Oak 2

Boys Soccer

Lincoln Lutheran 1, Nebraska City 0
Lincoln Pius X 1, Fremont 0
Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln North Star 0
Blair 4, Waverly 3

Girls  Soccer

Fremont 2, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln North Star 2, Elkhorn 1
Omaha Mercy 1, Lincoln Pius X 0
Blair 1, Waverly 0

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NEBRASKA BASEBALL: Huskers Rally Past Mavericks Akenten Leaving Husker Men’s Basketball Team NEBRASKA MEN’S BASKETBALL: Huskers’ 2019-20 Big Ten Opponents Announced NEBRASKA BASEBALL: Huskers Short Win Streak Snapped By K-State HUSKER BASKETBALL: Hoiberg Announces Coaching Staff HUSKER BOWLING: Nebraska Goes Undefeated In First Day Of NCAA Tourney