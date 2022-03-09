      Weather Alert

Tuesday Boys and Girls State Basketball Scoreboard

Mar 9, 2022 @ 7:23am

Boys 

Class A

Millard North 62, Elkhorn South 50

Gretna 67, Omaha Central 65

Bellevue West 60, Lincoln Pius X 46

Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Westside 35

Class C1

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Ogallala 43

Auburn 56, Omaha Concordia 29

Fort Calhoun 54, Wahoo 53

Kearney Catholic 47, Wayne 40

 

Class D2

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Mullen 30

Osceola 52, Wynot 48

Parkview Christian 64, Hyannis 54

St. Mary’s 60, Shelton 42

Girls

Class B

Adams Central 56, Beatrice 46

Elkhorn North 46, Waverly 29

Norris 43, York 22

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Blair 50

Class C2

Bridgeport 55, Sutton 35

Crofton 40, Ponca 39

Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Elkhorn Valley 20

Oakland-Craig 60, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 53

Class D1

Archbishop Bergan 47, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Elmwood-Murdock 46

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Nebraska Christian 41

Niobrara/Verdigre 52, Shelton 47

