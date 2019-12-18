      Weather Alert

Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Dec 18, 2019 @ 11:46am

BOYS

Lincoln Christian 58, Seward 30

Malcolm 58, Elmwood-Murdock 53

Elkhorn Mount Michael 45, Norris 44

Ashland-Greenwood 66, Conestoga 44

Bishop Neumann 58, Aquinas 37

Blair 43, Schuyler 34

Boys Town 65, Douglas County West 53

Centennial 46, Fairbury 33

Columbus 78, Grand Island Northwest 68

Dorchester 45, Harvard 36

Fort Calhoun 47, Plattsmouth 42

Freeman 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

Gretna 44, Omaha Benson 32

Johnson County Central 66, Palmyra 59

Johnson-Brock 43, Diller-Odell 32

Lexington 69, Ralston 59

Nebraska City 61, Syracuse 49

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Pawnee City 48

Omaha Concordia 60, Columbus Scotus 45

Omaha Roncalli 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, South Sioux City 30

Sterling 45, Meridian 28

Yutan 76, Weeping Water 21

 

GIRLS

Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 41

Malcolm 51, Elmwood-Murdock 42

Aquinas 63, Bishop Neumann 49

Archbishop Bergan 43, Omaha Roncalli 34

Arlington 55, Conestoga 25

Beatrice 66, Omaha Duchesne Academy 29

Centennial 41, Fairbury 37

Dorchester 35, Harvard 26

Douglas County West 54, Boys Town 32

Freeman 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 21

Grand Island Northwest 42, Columbus 39

Johnson County Central 59, Palmyra 49

Johnson-Brock 48, Diller-Odell 46

Milford 64, Ashland-Greenwood 44

Omaha Benson 54, Gretna 52

Ralston 51, Lexington 49

South Sioux City 49, Omaha Skutt Catholic 37

Southern 45, Falls City 29

Sterling 45, Meridian 40

Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 18

Wahoo 42, Louisville 41

Weeping Water 48, Yutan 29

 