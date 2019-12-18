Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS
Lincoln Christian 58, Seward 30
Malcolm 58, Elmwood-Murdock 53
Elkhorn Mount Michael 45, Norris 44
Ashland-Greenwood 66, Conestoga 44
Bishop Neumann 58, Aquinas 37
Blair 43, Schuyler 34
Boys Town 65, Douglas County West 53
Centennial 46, Fairbury 33
Columbus 78, Grand Island Northwest 68
Dorchester 45, Harvard 36
Fort Calhoun 47, Plattsmouth 42
Freeman 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37
Gretna 44, Omaha Benson 32
Johnson County Central 66, Palmyra 59
Johnson-Brock 43, Diller-Odell 32
Lexington 69, Ralston 59
Nebraska City 61, Syracuse 49
Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Pawnee City 48
Omaha Concordia 60, Columbus Scotus 45
Omaha Roncalli 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, South Sioux City 30
Sterling 45, Meridian 28
Yutan 76, Weeping Water 21
GIRLS
Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 41
Malcolm 51, Elmwood-Murdock 42
Aquinas 63, Bishop Neumann 49
Archbishop Bergan 43, Omaha Roncalli 34
Arlington 55, Conestoga 25
Beatrice 66, Omaha Duchesne Academy 29
Centennial 41, Fairbury 37
Dorchester 35, Harvard 26
Douglas County West 54, Boys Town 32
Freeman 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 21
Grand Island Northwest 42, Columbus 39
Johnson County Central 59, Palmyra 49
Johnson-Brock 48, Diller-Odell 46
Milford 64, Ashland-Greenwood 44
Omaha Benson 54, Gretna 52
Ralston 51, Lexington 49
South Sioux City 49, Omaha Skutt Catholic 37
Southern 45, Falls City 29
Sterling 45, Meridian 40
Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 18
Wahoo 42, Louisville 41
Weeping Water 48, Yutan 29