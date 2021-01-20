Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Christian 44, Elkhorn 38
Lincoln North Star 77, Norfolk 73
Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Northwest 55
Lincoln Southeast 37, Grand Island 35
Kearney 68, Lincoln East 57
Norris 78, York 61
Freeman 49, Malcolm 34
College View Academy 59, Heartland Christian, Iowa 45
Mead 54, Parkview Christian 40
Omaha Creighton Prep 72, Bellevue East 37
Omaha Westside 58, Papillion-LaVista 44
Millard North 69, Omaha Central 58
Millard West 65, Papillion-LaVista South 48
Bellevue West 79, Omaha Benson 56
Bennington 54, Nebraska City Lourdes 36
Milford 66, Columbus Lakeview 44
Conestoga 60, Palmyra 58
Cross County 74, Dorchester 25
Douglas County West 55, Louisville 52
Johnson County Central 52, Weeping Water 46
Johnson-Brock 40, Lewiston 26
Platteview 88, Nebraska City 68
Plattsmouth 72, Syracuse 65
Seward 51, Crete 43
Shelby/Rising City 43, David City 41
Sterling 47, Omaha Christian Academy 40
Thayer Central 57, Friend 55
Wahoo 79, Ralston 75
Yutan 52, Ashland-Greenwood 40
Girls
Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35
Lincoln North Star 63, Norfolk 53
Lincoln Southwest 56, Fremont 51
Malcolm 57, Freeman 24
Norris 49, York 34
Omaha Benson 52, Bellevue West 44
Omaha Central 47, Millard North 41
Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue East 50
Omaha Westside 53, Papillion-LaVista 42
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Yutan 34
Conestoga 62, Palmyra 47
Crete 60, Seward 38
Cross County 36, Dorchester 25
David City 53, Shelby/Rising City 30
Platteview 53, Nebraska City 43
Southern 40, Diller-Odell 20
Sterling 62, Omaha Christian Academy 20
Syracuse 58, Plattsmouth 28
Wahoo 71, Ralston 23
Weeping Water 48, Johnson County Central 31