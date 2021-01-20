      Weather Alert

Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Jan 20, 2021 @ 12:23am

Boys

Lincoln Christian 44, Elkhorn 38

Lincoln North Star 77, Norfolk 73

Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Northwest 55

Lincoln Southeast 37, Grand Island 35

Kearney 68, Lincoln East 57

Norris 78, York 61

Freeman 49, Malcolm 34

College View Academy 59, Heartland Christian, Iowa 45

Mead 54, Parkview Christian 40

Omaha Creighton Prep 72, Bellevue East 37

Omaha Westside 58, Papillion-LaVista 44

Millard North 69, Omaha Central 58

Millard West 65, Papillion-LaVista South 48

Bellevue West 79, Omaha Benson 56

Bennington 54, Nebraska City Lourdes 36

Milford 66, Columbus Lakeview 44

Conestoga 60, Palmyra 58

Cross County 74, Dorchester 25

Douglas County West 55, Louisville 52

Johnson County Central 52, Weeping Water 46

Johnson-Brock 40, Lewiston 26

Platteview 88, Nebraska City 68

Plattsmouth 72, Syracuse 65

Seward 51, Crete 43

Shelby/Rising City 43, David City 41

Sterling 47, Omaha Christian Academy 40

Thayer Central 57, Friend 55

Wahoo 79, Ralston 75

Yutan 52, Ashland-Greenwood 40

 

Girls

Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35

Lincoln North Star 63, Norfolk 53

Lincoln Southwest 56, Fremont 51

Malcolm 57, Freeman 24

Norris 49, York 34

Omaha Benson 52, Bellevue West 44

Omaha Central 47, Millard North 41

Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue East 50

Omaha Westside 53, Papillion-LaVista 42

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Yutan 34

Conestoga 62, Palmyra 47

Crete 60, Seward 38

Cross County 36, Dorchester 25

David City 53, Shelby/Rising City 30

Platteview 53, Nebraska City 43

Southern 40, Diller-Odell 20

Sterling 62, Omaha Christian Academy 20

Syracuse 58, Plattsmouth 28

Wahoo 71, Ralston 23

Weeping Water 48, Johnson County Central 31