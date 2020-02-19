      Weather Alert

Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Feb 19, 2020 @ 6:34am

BOYS

Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Southeast 54

Bishop Neumann 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32

Elkhorn 65, Ralston 52

Lincoln Southwest 61, Lincoln High 48

Millard North 69, Lincoln North Star 67

Millard South 54, Lincoln East 50

Millard West 61, Omaha Burke 49

Omaha Central 99, Omaha Benson 56

Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Elkhorn South 55

Omaha North 62, Bellevue East 59

Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 23

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha South 55

 

GIRLS

Bellevue East 45, Omaha North 42

Bellevue West 55, Lincoln Southeast 42

Elkhorn South 45, Omaha Marian 39

Lincoln East 53, Millard South 46

Lincoln Southwest 49, Lincoln High 41

Millard North 60, Lincoln North Star 56

Millard West 78, Omaha Burke 62

Omaha Central 66, Omaha Benson 44

Omaha Westside 37, Lincoln Pius X 33

Papillion-LaVista South 69, Omaha South 16

Class B

Subdistrict B-3

Waverly 47, Plattsmouth 39

Subdistrict B-5

Beatrice 39, Crete 32

Class C-1

Subdistrict C1-5

Lincoln Christian 42, Lincoln Lutheran 30

Malcolm 35, Milford 25

 

Class D-2

Subdistrict D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Parkview Christian 10

Sterling 50, Lewiston 9

 