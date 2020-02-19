Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
BOYS
Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Southeast 54
Bishop Neumann 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32
Elkhorn 65, Ralston 52
Lincoln Southwest 61, Lincoln High 48
Millard North 69, Lincoln North Star 67
Millard South 54, Lincoln East 50
Millard West 61, Omaha Burke 49
Omaha Central 99, Omaha Benson 56
Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Elkhorn South 55
Omaha North 62, Bellevue East 59
Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 23
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha South 55
GIRLS
Bellevue East 45, Omaha North 42
Bellevue West 55, Lincoln Southeast 42
Elkhorn South 45, Omaha Marian 39
Lincoln East 53, Millard South 46
Lincoln Southwest 49, Lincoln High 41
Millard North 60, Lincoln North Star 56
Millard West 78, Omaha Burke 62
Omaha Central 66, Omaha Benson 44
Omaha Westside 37, Lincoln Pius X 33
Papillion-LaVista South 69, Omaha South 16
Class B
Subdistrict B-3
Waverly 47, Plattsmouth 39
Subdistrict B-5
Beatrice 39, Crete 32
Class C-1
Subdistrict C1-5
Lincoln Christian 42, Lincoln Lutheran 30
Malcolm 35, Milford 25
Class D-2
Subdistrict D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Parkview Christian 10
Sterling 50, Lewiston 9