Tight End Austin Allen Says Friday Will Be Last Game In Husker Uniform

Nov 24, 2021 @ 12:02pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 24)–Nebraska football player Austin Allen announced on Twitter Tuesday that Friday’s game against No. 17 Iowa at Memorial Stadium will be his last in a Husker uniform.

Against Wisconsin last Saturday, Allen set the single-season school record for catches by a tight end with 36.  Allen, a 6-9, 255 pounder from Aurora, had 143 yards receiving that also became a single-game record for a Husker tight end.

Based on his performance in games this season, Allen could be a target for NFL teams and possibly be drafted.

