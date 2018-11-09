Tiger and Phil react to terrible golf swings

“THE MATCH” is only a few weeks away, where we get to see two of the most legendary golfers in history compete against each other for a butt load of money which will air on B/R Live’s Paper View. The hype is real and so are these terrible golf swings. Bleacher Report put out a video promo for “The Match” and it’s Tiger and Phil commenting on people’s terrible golf swings. Obviously if there is anybody entitled to do so, it’s these two guys no doubt.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Math Says NFL Teams Should (Almost) Always Go for Two The Chiefs Have Won 12 Straight Coin Tosses, and the Odds of That Are Staggering Bill Belichick Mic’d Up Isn’t What You’d Expect, or Is It?