Tiger and Phil react to terrible golf swings

“THE MATCH” is only a few weeks away, where we get to see two of the most legendary golfers in history compete against each other for a butt load of money which will air on B/R Live’s Paper View. The hype is real and so are these terrible golf swings. Bleacher Report put out a video promo for “The Match” and it’s Tiger and Phil commenting on people’s terrible golf swings. Obviously if there is anybody entitled to do so, it’s these two guys no doubt.

“What the f–k?” Tiger and Phil give their takes on some unfortunate golf swings 😂 pic.twitter.com/6kgUELdJBz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2018