Tickets Are All Gone For NCAA Volleyball Tourney At Devaney Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 3)–Tickets for this weekend’s first and second round matches of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament at the Devaney Center have been sold out.
The Nebraska athletic department said Monday evening tickets were sold out in less than 24 hours, as the Huskers host Ball State Friday at 7pm, while Northern Iowa and Missouri square off in the 4:30pm match.
The winners of Friday’s matches will square off Saturday at 7pm. NET is scheduled to carry the matches involving Nebraska.
Meanwhile, the Huskers are ranked No. 6 in the final regular season AVCA top 25 rankings. Creighton drops to No. 15.
AVCA Top 25 For Dec. 2