Thursday’s Girls State Basketball Scoreboard

Class A

Lincoln East vs. Millard South

Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Westside

Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Benson

Millard North vs. Papillion-LaVista

Class B

Sidney vs. Elkhorn South

Omaha Skutt vs. Crete

Seward vs. Grand Island Northwest

Waverly vs. Elkhorn

Class C1

Lincoln Christian vs. West Point-Beemer

Columbus Lakeview vs. Mitchell

Wahoo Neumann vs. North Bend Central

Wahoo vs. Adams Central

Class C2

Ponca vs. Oakland-Craig

Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Superior

Crofton vs. Blue Hill

Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Fillmore Central

Class D1

North Platte St. Pat’s vs. Elkhorn Valley

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs Fremont Bergan

Weeping Water vs. Pleasanton

Dundy County-Stratton vs. North Central

Class D2

Sterling vs. Chambers Wheeler Central

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Ewing

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Wynot

BDS vs. Mullen

