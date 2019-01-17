Thursday Prep Basketball Schedule/Scoreboard

Boys

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest

Norfolk at Lincoln High-(moved up from Friday)

Lincoln Pius X at Kearney

Grand Island at North Platte-(moved up from Friday)

Norris at Bennington-(moved up from Friday)

Waverly at Platteview

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Raymond Central

Lincoln Lutheran at Fremont Bergan

Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Christian

College View Academy at Nebraska Lutheran

Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian

Bellevue East at Omaha Central

Omaha Benson at Elkhorn South

Omaha Burke at Millard North

Gretna at Plattsmouth

Crete at Nebraska City

Wilber-Clatonia at Freeman

Blair at Wahoo Neumann

Girls

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest-(moved up from Friday)

Norfolk at Lincoln High-(moved up from Friday)

Lincoln Pius X at Kearney

Grand Island at North Platte-(moved up from Friday)

Norris at Bennington-(moved up from Friday)

Waverly at Platteview

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Raymond Central

Lincoln Lutheran at Fremont Bergan

Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Christian

Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian

College View Academy at Nebraska Lutheran

Bellevue East at Omaha Central

Omaha Benson at Elkhorn South

Omaha Burke at Millard North

Gretna at Plattsmouth

Crete at Nebraska City

Wilber-Clatonia at Freeman

Blair at Wahoo Neumann

