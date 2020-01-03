Thursday High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Auburn 57, Milford 34
Beatrice 57, Kearney Catholic 40
Bishop Neumann 56, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Crete 47, Waverly 26
Falls City 50, Ashland-Greenwood 44
Wahoo 53, Yutan 50
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Thayer Central 39
HAC Tournament
Fifth Place
Kearney 41, Grand Island 29
Seventh Place
Lincoln Northeast 72, Lincoln Southwest 69
Metro Tournament
Consolation
Gretna 64, Omaha Benson 39
Omaha Burke 67, Omaha Bryan 64
Semifinal
Millard North 77, Papillion-LaVista South 66
Omaha Creighton Prep 61, Omaha Central 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashland-Greenwood 52, Falls City 36
Auburn 40, Milford 37
Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Fillmore Central 44
Omaha Gross Catholic 51, Bishop Neumann 37
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Omaha Duchesne Academy 46
Thayer Central 46, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Wahoo 53, Yutan 50
Metro Tournament
Consolation
Bellevue West 65, Omaha Bryan 24
Papillion-LaVista South 53, Elkhorn South 44
Semifinal
Millard South 53, Millard North 43
Omaha Westside 66, Papillion-LaVista 56