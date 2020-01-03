      Weather Alert

Thursday High School Basketball Scoreboard

Jan 3, 2020 @ 8:08am

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Auburn 57, Milford 34

Beatrice 57, Kearney Catholic 40

Bishop Neumann 56, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Crete 47, Waverly 26

Falls City 50, Ashland-Greenwood 44

Wahoo 53, Yutan 50

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Thayer Central 39

HAC Tournament

Fifth Place

Kearney 41, Grand Island 29

Seventh Place

Lincoln Northeast 72, Lincoln Southwest 69

Metro Tournament

Consolation

Gretna 64, Omaha Benson 39

Omaha Burke 67, Omaha Bryan 64

Semifinal

Millard North 77, Papillion-LaVista South 66

Omaha Creighton Prep 61, Omaha Central 55

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashland-Greenwood 52, Falls City 36

Auburn 40, Milford 37

Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Fillmore Central 44

Omaha Gross Catholic 51, Bishop Neumann 37

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Omaha Duchesne Academy 46

Thayer Central 46, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Wahoo 53, Yutan 50

 

Metro Tournament

Consolation

Bellevue West 65, Omaha Bryan 24

Papillion-LaVista South 53, Elkhorn South 44

Semifinal

Millard South 53, Millard North 43

Omaha Westside 66, Papillion-LaVista 56

 