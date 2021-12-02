      Weather Alert

Thursday High School Basketball Scoreboard

Dec 2, 2021 @ 8:00am

Boys

Fremont at Lincoln Pius X

South Sioux City at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln East at Elkhorn South

Papillion-LaVista at Lincoln North Star

Millard North at Lincoln High

Millard South at Lincoln Southeast

Papillion-LaVista South at Lincoln Southwest

Grand Island Central Catholic at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City Lourdes

Plattsmouth at Malcolm

College View Academy at Omaha Christian Academy

Creighton Prep at Grand Island

Norfolk at Bellevue West

Omaha South at Gretna

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Burke

Millard West at North Platte

Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan

Columbus at Omaha Westside

Bellevue East at Kearney

Omaha Bryan at Omaha North

 

Girls

Fremont at Lincoln Pius X

South Sioux City at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln East at Elkhorn South

Papillion-LaVista at Lincoln North Star

Millard North at Lincoln High

Millard South at Lincoln Southeast

Papillion-LaVista South at Lincoln Southwest

Grand Island Central Catholic at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City Lourdes

Plattsmouth at Malcolm

College View Academy at Omaha Christian Academy

Norfolk at Bellevue West

Omaha Marian at Grand Island

Omaha South at Gretna

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Burke

Millard West at North Platte

Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan

Columbus at Omaha Westside

Bellevue East at Kearney

Omaha Bryan at Omaha North

 

