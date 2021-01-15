      Weather Alert

Thursday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores

Jan 14, 2021 @ 11:00pm

Boys

Lincoln Northeast 78, Kearney 62
Lincoln Southwest 66, Fremont 56
College View Academy 56, Hampton 31
Milford 68, Raymond Central 43

MUDECAS Tournament

Division A

Parkview Christian 42, Freeman 39
Tri County 50, Diller-Odell 41

Division B

Exeter-Milligan 59, Lewiston 48

Palmyra 42 Johnson-Brock 38

Other Boys Scores

Omaha South 68, Omaha North 45
Blair 53, Plattsmouth 42

Girls

Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln High 51
Lincoln Southeast 44, Grand Island 22
Lincoln Christian 42, Louisville 31
Hampton 48, College View Academy 18
Omaha North 50, Omaha South 45
Blair 55, Plattsmouth 22