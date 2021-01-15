Thursday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores
Boys
Lincoln Northeast 78, Kearney 62
Lincoln Southwest 66, Fremont 56
College View Academy 56, Hampton 31
Milford 68, Raymond Central 43
MUDECAS Tournament
Division A
Parkview Christian 42, Freeman 39
Tri County 50, Diller-Odell 41
Division B
Exeter-Milligan 59, Lewiston 48
Palmyra 42 Johnson-Brock 38
Other Boys Scores
Omaha South 68, Omaha North 45
Blair 53, Plattsmouth 42
Girls
Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln High 51
Lincoln Southeast 44, Grand Island 22
Lincoln Christian 42, Louisville 31
Hampton 48, College View Academy 18
Omaha North 50, Omaha South 45
Blair 55, Plattsmouth 22