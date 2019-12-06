Thursday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores 12/5

Boys
Lincoln Pius X 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 56
Lincoln Southeast 70, Lincoln East 52
Lincoln North Star 68, Bellevue East 57
Omaha Westside 65, Lincoln Northeast 61
Millard North 84, Lincoln High 40
Millard West 58, Lincoln Southwest 54
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Lincoln Lutheran 49
Bellevue West 82, Fremont 38
Elkhorn South 65, Norfolk 61
Omaha Benson 88, Omaha Northwest 60
Omaha Burke 48, Gretna 38
Omaha North 70, Omaha Bryan 66
Omaha Central 76, Millard South 56
Kearney 60, Papillion-LaVista 55
Omaha Skutt 52, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 32
Crete 67, Columbus Lakeview 19
Ralston 63, York 53
Harlan, Iowa 73, Blair 46
Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 36
Girls
Lincoln East 67, Lincoln Southeast 14
Lincoln Pius X 74, Omaha Marian 27
Lincoln Southwest 44, Millard West 27
Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln Northeast 45
Norfolk 40, Elkhorn South 38
Fremont 70, Bellevue West 23
Papillion-LaVista 67, Kearney 30
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Grand Island 15
Omaha Northwest 54, Gretna 49
Bennington 68, Wahoo 53
York 62, Ralston 48
Freeman 56, Palmyra 34