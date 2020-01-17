Thursday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Southwest 83, Fremont 45
Bellevue West 74, Lincoln Pius X 56
Omaha Central 65, Lincoln East 49
Bennington 59, Waverly 51
Norris 70, Ralston 35
College View Academy 54, Hampton 31
Fairbury 40, Wilber-Clatonia 34
Gretna 73, Grand Island 41
Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 48
Millard South 56, Omaha Creighton Prep 55
Omaha Burke 60, Omaha Northwest 59
Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Blair 33
Omaha South 73, Elkhorn South 39
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha North 51
Wahoo 68, Platteview 61
MUDECAS Tournament
A Division
Semifinal
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Tri County 44
Palmyra 63, Parkview Christian 47
Girls
Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20
Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 47
Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 43
Lincoln Southwest 42, Fremont 40
Bennington 65, Waverly 25
Hampton 59, College View Academy 43
Blair 55, Omaha Skutt Catholic 51
Bellevue East 51, Omaha Bryan 25
Elkhorn South def. Omaha South, forfeit
Gretna 56, Grand Island 40
Mead 65, Boys Town 35
Millard South 73, Omaha Marian 38
Millard West 58, Omaha Benson 41
North Bend Central 65, Wayne 30
Omaha Mercy 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 43
Omaha Northwest 85, Omaha Burke 83
Omaha Roncalli 61, Plattsmouth 48
Papillion-LaVista 51, Millard North 49
Wahoo 47, Platteview 31
Weeping Water 58, Fort Calhoun 23