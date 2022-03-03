Three Lincoln Area Teams Qualify For NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 3)–The Nebraska School Activities Association’s Boys State Basketball Tournament will feature three Lincoln area teams in three different classes, when the tournament gets underway Monday and runs through Saturday, Mar. 12.
Lincoln Pius X, who won the A7 district title on Wednesday night, will play Bellevue West in the Tuesday 6pm Class A quarterfinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In Class B, Waverly will square off against Omaha Roncalli in the Monday 6pm game at the Devaney Center. Parkview Christian, last season’s runner-up, is back in the Class D2 state tournament and will face Hyannis in the Tuesday 7:45pm game at Lincoln Southwest.
KFOR and our sports station ESPN Lincoln will provide play-by-play coverage of the boys tournament games involving these teams, in addition to the girls tournament going on at the same time.
Click the link to see the full bracket.
NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament Bracket