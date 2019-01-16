Three Lincoln Area Coaches, AD Finalists For National Award

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) and the Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) announced the advancement of 14 coaches and an athletic director as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year. The nominations were based on each coach’s career accomplishments through the 2017-18 athletic seasons. Two former Nebraska prep coaches will be honored by being inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame as well.

Jack Tarr Malcolm Athletic Director Jim Hansen Lincoln Pius X Boys Assistant Coach Kevin Scheef Wahoo Boys Basketball Shane Fruit Ogallala Boys Cross Country Doug Goltz Falls City Sacred Heart Football Kevin Hubbell Lincoln East Girls Assistant Coach Trudy Samuelson Malcolm Girls Basketball Jeremy Haselhorst Papillion-La Vista South Girls Cross Country Nancy Lockmon Giltner Girls Track & Field Scott Steinbrook Kearney Soccer Terry Graver Elkhorn South Softball Rich Hood III Omaha Burke Swimming & Diving Matt Wiemers McCook Tennis Darcy White Exeter-Milligan Volleyball Dean Boyer Plainview Wrestling

Eight finalists from across the nation, in nineteen recognized sports categories will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the NHSACA’s national convention in Bismarck, North Dakota on the evening of June 26, 2019. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in each sports category.

All Nebraska coaches were nominated for this national honor by the Nebraska Coaches Association. The selection is based on career longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

NATIONAL HALL OF FAME: Coaches Gail Peterson, Crofton and Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic will be inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame at the same NHSACA Convention. Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place on June 25.