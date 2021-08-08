Three former Husker Volleyball stars take home gold medal in Tokyo
TOKYO (Aug. 8, 2021 – KFOR) Three former Husker Volleyball greats, including a Nebraska native, are coming back to the United States with gold medals following a victory over Brazil in the Olympic Volleyball gold medal match.
Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes, and Kelsey Robinson are the former Huskers who represented the United States in Tokyo this year.
Larson, a native of Hooper, NE, received her first Olympic gold medal after her kill completed the sweep (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) of Brazil in the gold medal match. She received silver and bronze in the 2016 Olympics and the 2012 Olympics, respectively.
Volleyball World, a publication created by the International Volleyball Federation, awarded Larson with MVP of the Tokyo Olympics.