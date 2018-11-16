The Saints Won’t Wear Their Home Jerseys Against the Eagles, Because of a Golf Bet

The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but they will NOT be wearing their usual black home jerseys, with the gold helmet and pants.

Instead, they’ll be wearing WHITE.

The reason is amusing. Back in March, Saints coach Sean Payton and Eagles coach Doug Pederson made a bet during a round of GOLF.

It’s unclear what the specifics were . . . however, Payton said it “involved him being in water.” But the winner would get to rock their home jerseys in New Orleans. And the loser had to make a donation to charity.

Pederson won, so the Eagles will be wearing their green home jerseys . . . and Payton donated $5,000 to the Autism Challenge in Philadelphia.

It isn’t a TOTAL loss for the Saints though . . . because they’ll wear their popular ‘color rush’ uniforms, which are all white, with gold helmets and gold numbers.

🔥 COLOR RUSH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RXxXnEDOy3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 28, 2018



On a different hole, they made a bet with each other’s city’s cuisine on the line. Payton lost that one too, and sent beignets, coffee, and other New Orleans food to the Eagles’ facilities.