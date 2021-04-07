The Morning Hookup’s Masters Picks
The Morning Hookup have made their picks for the 2021 Masters. Bill Hooks, Will Wilson and Thew Malone each picked five golfers.
– 3 regular golfers in the field
– 1 Amateur in the field
-1 Senior in the field
At the end of the tournament, the guys will add all five of their player’s scores together for a total score. If one of their players does not make the cut, then five strokes will be added to that golfer’s final score. The person with the lowest cumulative score wins.
The guys each week do this same thing for each golf tournament and pick their golfers through a snake draft process. Last week, Hooks got last place, which means he got the first pick this week. Thew got second and Will got first, which means Thew gets the second pick and Will gets the last pick.
The draft order for Masters week was this:
1. Hooks 2. Thew 3. Will 4. Will 5. Thew 6. Hooks 7. Hooks 8. Thew and 9. Will.
HERE ARE THE PICKS
Hooks:
3 Golfers: Dustin Johnson, Rory Mcilroy, and Justin Thomas
Amateur: Tyler Strafaci
Senior: Freddy Couples
Will:
3 Golfers: Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, and Paul Casey
Amateur: Joe Long
Senior: Bernhard Langer
Thew:
3 Golfers: Jordan Spieth, John Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau
Amateur: Vijay Singh
Senior: Charles Osborne
Bill and Will also picked an outright winner, the guy they think will be putting on the green jacket on Sunday.
Bill’s Pick: Xander Schauffele
Will’s Pick: Paul Casey