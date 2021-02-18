STATE WRESTLING: Millard South Atop Team Leaderboard, East High Is Sixth

OMAHA–(KFOR Feb. 17)–After Day 1 of the NSAA State Wrestling Meet at CHI Health Center Omaha, has Millard South in the top spot on the Class A team leaderboard.
The Patriots have a 38-point margin over North Platte and Papillion-LaVista, who are tied for second. Lincoln East is sitting in sixth place, after day one.
Here’s the rest of the scoring in Class A.
Millard South 103, North Platte 65, Papillion-La Vista 65, Grand Island 62½, Norfolk 61½, Lincoln East 53½, Kearney 50½, Omaha Westside 48, Columbus 46, Bellevue East 42, Millard North 36, Omaha Central 35, Lincoln Pius X 30, Lincoln Southeast 30, Millard West 30, Elkhorn South 25, Fremont 24, Creighton Prep 22, Bellevue West 21½, Gretna 21½, Omaha Burke 19, Papillion-La Vista South 17, Omaha North 15, Omaha Northwest 10½, Omaha Bryan 10, Lincoln Northeast 7, Lincoln High 5, Omaha Benson 3, Omaha South 1.
Pairings for Thursday’s Class A Semifinal round, following Wednesday’s first round and quarterfinal matches.
Wt. Class is listed first. Lincoln wrestlers are in bold.
106–Jesse Lewis, Norfolk (30-3) vs. Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central (22-8); Gabe Turman, Lincoln East (30-3) vs. Mohamud Adi, Omaha Bryan (38-3).
113–Adrian Brice, Columbus (23-4) vs. Archer Heelan, Kearney (29-4); Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East (18-0) vs. Jacob Campbell, Papillion-La Vista (31-5).
120–Keith Smith, Lincoln East (23-2) vs. Caleb Coyle, Millard South (37-5); Gabriel Grice, Bellevue East (16-1) vs. Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North (44-1).
126–Blake Cushing, Grand Island (36-1) vs. Case Jurgens, Lincoln East (22-9); Brock Little, North Platte (14-2) vs. Conor Knopick, Millard South (35-0).
132–Aiden Robertson, Millard South (35-9) vs. Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest (29-2); Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte (52-4) vs. Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (50-0).
138–Joel Adams, Millard South (41-0) vs. Grant Kingston, Elkhorn South (35-7); Nic Swift, Lincoln East (26-6) vs. Darian Diaz, North Platte (46-4).
145–Beau Hostler, Kearney (33-5) vs. Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (22-1); Brody Arrants, Grand Island (37-3) vs. Jacob Licking, Norfolk (20-4).
152–Scott Robertson, Millard South (43-0) vs. Michael Myers, Omaha Westside (27-5); Deon Davis, Omaha Central (26-2) vs. Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista (41-0).
160–Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island (31-3) vs. Joshua Licking, Norfolk (30-0); Thomas Wentz, Fremont (37-4) vs. Antrell Taylor, Millard South (37-0).
170–Austin Miller, Norfolk (17-3) vs. Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West (27-2); Blayze Standley, Columbus (36-4) vs. Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista (38-0).
182–Lucas Nigh, Millard North (33-11) vs. Dontae Thomas, Lincoln Pius X (24-8); Gavyn Brauer, North Platte (55-1) vs. Noah Blair, Millard West (24-3).
195–Connor Hoy, Millard South (33-5) vs. Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside (34-2); John Friendt, Lincoln Southeast (36-6) vs. Vincent Genatone, North Platte (50-3).
220–Garret Moser, Fremont (15-2) vs. Daylon Keolavone, Grand Island (21-4); Tyler Stewart, Omaha North (11-1) vs. Breken Heiman, Gretna (22-9).
285–Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside (31-0) vs. Nolan Olafson, Millard South (30-8); Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North (43-0) vs. Ryan Kocovsky, Millard West (24-3).