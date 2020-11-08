STATE VOLLEYBALL: Norris Falls In Fourth Set, As Skutt Wins Sixth Straight Class B Title
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–Future Nebraska volleyball player Lindsay Krause had 30 kills in leading top-ranked Omaha Skutt to a 3-1 victory over Norris in the Class B state volleyball championship Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Sky Hawks lost the first set to the Titans 22-25, but rallied to pick up a 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 win. It marks the sixth-straight Class B state title for Skutt, who tied a state record for consecutive championships (Bellevue West in Class A 1992-97 and Shickley in D2 1987-92).
Krause’s 30th kill came at match point to send the SkyHawks bench into a frenzy. Her hitting percentage in the match was .574. Ava Heyne added 13 kills to help Skutt.
Ella Waters led Norris in the loss with 17 kills, while Kalli Kroeker added 16 kills and Sydney Jelinek finished with 10 kills for the Titans.
There were two lead changes and four ties in the first set taken by Norris. In the final two sets, there were 12 ties and five lead changes between both teams.