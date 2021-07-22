State Legion Baseball Tournament Pairings Have Been Released
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 21)–The Nebraska American Legion Baseball committee Wednesday night released the final pairings for the State Legion Baseball Tournament that begins Saturday in Lincoln and Omaha.
In the National Division played at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln, the Area 5 champion Carpetland of Lincoln East will take on Papillion-LaVista at 10am Saturday. The third place team in Area 5, Anderson Ford of Lincoln North Star, will square off against Millard West 7pm Saturday.
In the American Division at Omaha Westside, JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast will take on Omaha Burke at 10am Saturday.
Full brackets for both divisions are below. Click on the links to view them.
National Division-Class A
American Division-Class A