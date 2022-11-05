STATE FOOTBALL: Westside Regroups In 2nd Half To Defeat Southwest

OMAHA–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Class A No. 1 seed Omaha Westside managed to find a way to rally back and score 28 points in the second half Friday night of the Class A football quarterfinals against Lincoln Southwest.

The Warriors capitalized on two second half touchdowns from Anthony Rezac and a touchdown each from Teddy Rezac and Curt Cubrich to earn a 42-28 victory over the Silver Hawks at Phelps Field in a game heard on KFOR.

Rezac helped Westside (10-1) strike first in the second half, with a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:08 left in the 3rd quarter. Then he found younger brother Teddy Rezac on a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Warriors the lead at 28-21 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.

Southwest (8-3) turned the ball over on downs at their own 38-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Anthony Rezac then capped the drive on an 8-yard touchdown run. Then the Warriors capped off the scoring with a one-yard TD run Curt Cubrich with 7:53 left in the game.

The Silver Hawks finally answered in the second half with 34 seconds remaining, when backup quarterback Garrett Morgan found Trenton Sander on a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Westside struck first in the game by capping a 73-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Anthony Rezac to Cubrich with 7:43 in 1st and the Warriors led 7-0. Southwest turned the ball over on downs and Westside got the ball back at the Silver Hawk 28-yard line.

Rezac later threw an interception as Brogan Ling picked a pass from the Southwest seven-yard line and returned it to the 28-yard line. Southwest moved the ball across the field and capped the 72-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Collin Fritton to Jackson Carpenter to tie the game at seven with 8:54 left in the first half.

A quick drive for Westside was capped on a 54-yard touchdown run from Rezac to put the Warriors ahead at 14-7. After Southwest was forced to punt, Westside got possession then fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Ling at Southwest 46-yard line. Then Cal Newell later capped the drive on a one-yard scoring run to tie the game at 14.

After Westside was forced to punt, Southwest got the ball at their own 39-yard line. On the second play from scrimmage, Newell broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left before halftime for Southwest’s first and only lead of the night at 21-14.

Newell had 132 yards rushing with two touchdowns to lead Southwest.