STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Watts’ INT Helps Burke Take Momentum Away From Southeast

OMAHA—Just as Lincoln Southeast’s offense was finally picking up steam in the third quarter, Xavier Watts spoils the fun.

Watts picked off a pass on a key third quarter play and helped set up a scoring drive to help Class A No. 1 Omaha Burke defeat the Knights 35-13 in the quarterfinals of the Class A state football playoffs Friday night at Burke Stadium, which was heard on ESPN 101.5FM/1480AM.

After Southeast scored a touchdown to pull to within 14, the Knights recovered an on-side kick at the Burke 48-yard line. Southeast quarterback Coleby Daffer on fourth down threw a pass on fourth down, which was intercepted by Watts.

That set up a six-play, 68-yard drive capped on a James Burks 3-yard touchdown run to extend the Burke lead at 28-7 with under a minute left in the third quarter.

Jaylon Roussell later scored to put Burke up 35-7 with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter. Roussell also scored in the second quarter and had 104 yards on the ground.

Burke (11-0) took off with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Chadwick to Michael Payne III to go up 7-0 with 7:23 in the first quarter. Then Chadwick found Watts on a 70-yard toss for a touchdown for a 14-0 Bulldog lead. Chadwick threw 9-of-12 times for 187 yards.

Southeast (7-4) didn’t score until just under five minutes left in the third quarter, when sophomore quarterback McGuiness Schneider went on a 14-yard touchdown run, which then help set up the recovery of the on-side kick.