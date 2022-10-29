State Football Playoffs Scoreboard For Oct. 28
Class A
Omaha Westside 59, Papillion-LaVista 21
Lincoln Southwest 31, Millard West 17
Millard South 35, Kearney 21
Grand Island 35, Omaha North 28
Elkhorn South 48, Lincoln East 20
Creighton Prep 27, North Platte 0
Bellevue West 42, Papillion-LaVista South 20
Gretna 27, Lincoln Southeast 24
Class B
Bennington 50, Beatrice 7
Elkhorn North 35, Lincoln Pius X 14
Waverly 42, Norris 13
Grand Island Northwest 24, Elkhorn High 21
Scottsbluff 54, Plattsmouth 14
Omaha Skutt 21, Blair 7
York 21, Seward 7
Omaha Gross 42, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0
Class C1
Aurora 43, Columbus Scotus 13
Lincoln Christian 43, Omaha Roncalli 42
Boone Central 48, Minden 0
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 3
McCook 42, Broken Bow 7
Hastings Adams Central 29, Platteview 14
Columbus Lakeview 28, Wahoo 17
Pierce 49, Central City 8
Class C2
Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Valentine 16
Battle Creek 42, Gordon-Rushville 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Mitchell 14
Malcolm 64, Fremont Bergan 17
Norfolk Catholic 28, Yutan 14
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Wahoo Neumann 21
Oakland-Craig 56, Fillmore Central 30
Ord 40, Chase County 0
Six Man
S-E-M 77, Wallace 31
Shelton 65, Sterling 20
Parkview Christian 61, Southwest 20
Red Cloud 60, Hampton 14
Potter-Dix 109, Brady 41
Pawnee City 58, Stuart 8
Hay Springs 28, Cody-Kilgore 12
Arthur County 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 12