State Football Playoff Scoreboard

Class A

Omaha Burke 43, Papillion-LaVista 20
Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln Southwest 10.
Millard West 31, Creighton Prep 14
Omaha Westside 34, Lincoln East 7

Bellevue West 17, Kearney 10
Elkhorn South 27, Lincoln High 24
Grand Island 38. Omaha North 24
Millard South 35, Lincoln Pius X 14

Class B

Omaha Skutt 48, Bennington 0
Blair 54, Grand Island Northwest 52, OT
Waverly 56, Lexington 0
McCook 35, Hastings 7

York 35, Alliance 14
Seward 42, Norris 7
Omaha Roncalli 44, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 8
Scottsbluff 69, Ralston 21

Class C1

Aurora 61, Arlington 6
Gothenburg 23, West Point-Beemer 7
Adams Central 28, Central City 19
Wahoo 35, Milford 0

Ord 52, Sidney 21
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Lincoln Lutheran 13
Wahoo Neumann 42, Auburn 38
Pierce 45, Chadron 12

Class C2

Centennial 28, North Platte St. Pat’s 0
BRLD 56, Freeman 39
Wilber-Clatonia 47, North Bend Central 39
Oakland-Craig 28, Shelby-Rising City 22

Norfolk Catholic 77, Fremont Bergan 32
St. Paul 42, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
David City Aquinas 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 14
Sutton 22, Battle Creek 7
