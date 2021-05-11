      Weather Alert

State Baseball Pairings Released, East and Southwest in Class A, Norris In Class B

May 11, 2021 @ 12:43am

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Monday night released the pairings for the 2021 State High School Baseball Tournament, which runs May 15-20.

In Class A at Lincoln’s Sherman Field, wildcard qualifier Lincoln East plays Lincoln Southwest at 2pm Saturday.  The other Lincoln metro area team, Norris, will round out the final day of action in Class B at Werner Park against Bennington 7pm Saturday.  All the Class A games will shift over to Haymarket Park, starting Monday.  Class B games will remain at Werner Park in Papillion.

To see a full bracket, click the link below.

NSAA State Baseball Tournament Brackets 