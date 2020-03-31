STARS HOCKEY: Chupp No Longer Lincoln’s Head Coach, GM
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–The Lincoln Stars and general manager and head coach Cody Chupp have parted ways, according to a statement posted on the team’s website late Tuesday afternoon.
“The Lincoln Stars have decided not to renew General Manager and Head Coach Cody Chupp’s contract for the 2020-21 season,” the Stars said on their website.
In three seasons in Lincoln, Chupp posted a 70-85-15 record in USHL action.
“We want to thank Cody for three strong years with our program,” Stars owner Ryan Schiff said in a statement. “Cody represented the Stars very well on and off the ice, he is a true professional in every sense of the word and we wish him continued success in his coaching career.”
A search for a new head coach is underway.