Southeast, East Receive Top Eight Seeds In Class A Football Playoffs
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 17)–Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East received first round byes with each among the top eight seeds in the NSAA Class A high school football playoffs, with the pairings released Saturday morning.
Southeast is a No. 4 seed and will play Oct. 30 against the first round winner between Columbus and Papillion-LaVista. East is a No. 7 seed and will also play Oct. 30 against the first round winner between Lincoln High and North Platte.
Because of COVID-19 impacting football schedules this season, the Class A playoffs were opened up to all 24 teams participating this fall. In a normal year, a point-based performance or wildcard system would determine sixteen teams to make the post-season.
Lincoln Northeast is the No. 24 seed who will play at No. 9 Kearney, Lincoln High is a No. 23 seed and will play No. 10 North Platte, while Grand Island is a 15 seed and will face No. 18 Lincoln Pius X. Lincoln Southwest is the No. 17 seed and will play No. 16 Lincoln North Star at Seacrest Field. All these games are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23.
KFOR will update you sometime this weekend or Monday on which game will be covered in the first round.
Click the link below to see the full playoff bracket.
NSAA Class A Football Playoff Pairings