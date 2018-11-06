Skip Bayless is Pissed

(Willy J; @willyjwilson) If you caught last night’s Monday night football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans, then you simply witnessed some bad football from the Cowboys and nothing else. While most people are already predicting head coach Jason Garret will lose his job at the end of the year, others are getting frustrated, as Cowboy football success is the main source of motivation for those fans.

One notable person who is taking the loss hard is the one and only Skip Bayless.

You know, the Skip Bayless that used to talk gibberish on ESPN but now has a show on Fox with Shannon Sharpe who knows more about Hennessy than the NBA.

Well, Skip happens to be a really big Cowboys fan and last night sucked for him. Shortly after the loss, Skip tweeted this out:

Let’s check in with Skip Bayless pic.twitter.com/JHIKHywZHA — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 6, 2018

It’s a good thing Skip isn’t an actor, because then he wouldn’t be getting any work.